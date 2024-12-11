US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Türkiye on Friday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Türkiye on Friday, according to official sources.

Details of the visit have not yet been disclosed.

Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan previously held phone conversations on Dec. 7 and 10 to discuss the latest developments in Syria.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.







