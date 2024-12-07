Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan holds meetings at Doha Forum

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the 22nd Doha Forum in Qatar on Saturday.

Fidan met with Geir O. Pedersen, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria, and Bedir Camus, the head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission.



Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Qatar's capital, Doha in order to exchange views over the regional issues.



The Turkish minister also held separate talks with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, as well as Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdoulaye Diop.

In addition, Fidan engaged in discussions with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. In the meeting, according to sources from Türkiye's Foreign Ministry, the parties agreed to work closely on issues related to Syria.