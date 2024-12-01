Iranian, Iraqi leaders discuss Gaza war, developments in Syria

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani Sunday discussed the Gaza war and the latest developments in Syria.

Al-Sudani received a phone call from Pezeshkian, according to a statement from the media office of the Iraqi prime minister.

The two leaders discussed developments in the region, "particularly the latest events in Syria, as well as the ongoing situation in Palestine, including the continuous war and crimes committed by the Zionist occupation forces against civilians and critical infrastructure in the Gaza Strip."

They emphasized, according to the statement, "the importance of continuing and coordinating efforts among all countries in the region to stop the war in Gaza and to work on preventing the deterioration of the situation in Syria."

The Arab region is witnessing significant developments that have drawn global attention, starting with the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, the security situation in Lebanon amid Israeli violations of the cease-fire agreement more than a year after confrontations, and culminating in the military operation launched by armed opposition factions in Syria against Bashar al-Assad's regime forces. These factions have succeeded in fully controlling Idlib province and most parts of Aleppo province.







