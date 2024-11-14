Trump election offers new possibility for US-Russian dialogue, Russian envoy says

 Contact Us
Russia's Ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said Thursday that while the election of Donald Trump could open the door for renewed dialogue between Russia and the United States, Washington's goal of containing Moscow is unlikely to change.

Published November 14,2024
The election of Donald Trump opens a possibility for new dialogue between Russia and the United States although Washington's aim remains to contain Moscow, the Russian ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva told reporters on Thursday.

"Regardless of domestic political shifts, (Washington) consistently pursues a sense of containing Moscow...the change of administration does little to alter it," said Gennady Gatilov, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

"The only shift might be possible is dialogue between our countries, something that has been lacking during the last several years," he added.