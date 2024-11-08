Trump suggests he will speak with Russia’s president Putin

US President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday that he spoke with "probably" 70 world leaders since his presidential election victory and thinks he will talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump said he had "a very good talk" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Stating that he did not speak with Putin, Trump said: "I think we'll speak."

Trump's remarks came after Putin congratulated him for his Tuesday election victory, saying "I have already said that we will work with any head of state that the American people trust."

Speaking at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in the resort city of Sochi, Putin said he was "impressed" with Trump's behavior during two assassination attempts this year and described the president-elect as a "courageous man."

The Russian president claimed that Trump was "hounded" during his first presidential term, which made him "afraid to take a step."

He also said he is ready to hold discussions with Trump.

The Kremlin said Thursday that it did not rule out the possibility of talks between Putin and Trump before his inauguration in January.

Trump, a Republican, beat Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, securing at least 295 Electoral College votes, well above the required 270.

