Cairo, Washington discuss cease-fire efforts for Gaza, Lebanon

In a phone call, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed "efforts to achieve an immediate cease-fire and to establish calm in Gaza and Lebanon."

The phone call addressed ongoing efforts to secure an immediate cease-fire and in Gaza as part of a broader deal for the release of hostages, said Egypt's Foreign Ministry in a statement on Saturday.

Abdelatty stressed the "need for Israel to cease its escalation and obstruction of humanitarian aid" and highlighted the importance of stepping up efforts to provide Gaza with unconditional humanitarian assistance.

The phone call also elaborated on "efforts to swiftly reach a cease-fire in Lebanon," condemning "ongoing Israeli violations and infringements of Lebanese sovereignty."

Israel mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

In over a year of its offensive on Gaza, Israel has killed nearly 43,000 people and injured over 100,000 others, according to official figures.









