2 Israelis injured in shooting by intruders from Jordan near Dead Sea

Two Israelis were injured on Friday due to gunfire from armed individuals who the Israeli army claims crossed over from Jordan, near the southern Dead Sea.

According to a statement from the Israeli army, Israeli troops spotted several armed individuals infiltrating Israeli territory from Jordan.

In response, army forces rushed to the scene and were able to "neutralize" two of the assailants who opened fire, it said.

The army added that forces are currently doing searches in the region.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that two Israeli soldiers were injured by the gunfire.

Israeli Army Radio confirmed that both Israelis were lightly wounded, adding that two armed intruders had been killed.

The attack came amid regional tensions due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 42,400 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,500 people and injured over 4,500 others since Sept. 23.









