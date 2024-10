Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic presided over the fourth meeting of the Türkiye-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council on Friday.

Following bilateral talks at the Palace of Serbia, Erdoğan and Vucic attended the council's fourth meeting.

The meeting came during a two-day Balkan tour by Erdoğan, who had paid an official visit to neighboring Albania on Thursday.

The Türkiye-Serbia High-level Cooperation Council was established in 2017.