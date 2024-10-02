Top US, Indian diplomats discuss Middle East tensions

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held on Tuesday talks with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and discussed a range of issues including recent tensions in the Middle East.

"….our discussions also covered deepening bilateral cooperation, situation in West Asia (Middle East), recent developments in the Indian subcontinent, the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine," Jaishankar wrote on X.



The discussion followed a phone call between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. Modi told Netanyahu that it was "crucial" to avert a regional escalation in the Middle East.

Blinken said the US and India are working to address regional and global challenges. "I met to discuss our continued cooperation on the climate crisis and ways we can promote regional security and prosperity," he said on X.

The Middle East is witnessing heightened tensions. While the Gaza conflict continues, Israel in the past days launched heavy airstrikes on Lebanon and assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders.

Iran, meanwhile, launched a missile attack on Israel Tuesday, saying it was in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

Haniyeh was killed in a strike during a visit to Tehran in late July, while the IRGC commander and Nasrallah on Friday.









