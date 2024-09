Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi at the Turkish House in New York, Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X on Wednesday.

The meeting took place as Fidan visits New York to attend the 79th UN General Assembly meeting.

No details were provided about the topics discussed.

Türkiye formally recognized Oman in 1970, which declared its independence the same year and diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1973.