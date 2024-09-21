Russian government approves list of countries imposing ‘destructive attitudes’

The Russian government has approved a list of countries that are imposing "destructive attitudes" and contradicting "Russian spiritual and moral values."

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the relevant list, enabling the implementation of the Aug. 19 presidential decree on "providing humanitarian support to persons who share traditional Russian spiritual and moral values."

The presidential decree provides for a simplified procedure for applying for resettlement to Russia to those who do not accept "destructive neoliberal attitudes" in their countries that contradict traditional values.

The list approved by the government includes 47 countries and territories, including Britain, Germany, France, Japan and the US.

Only three NATO countries-Slovakia, Hungary, and Türkiye-were not included in the list.









