Turkish first lady to meet with her counterparts on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan will meet with her global counterparts for extensive discussions during her visit to the US for the annual sessions of the UN General Assembly, according to sources from the Turkish Presidency.

Emine Erdoğan will join Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in New York City from this Saturday to next Wednesday to take part in the General Assembly meetings.

During her visit, Erdoğan will host a series of events and engage in bilateral meetings and receptions with the spouses of leaders attending the General Assembly.

Erdoğan wholeheartedly supports efforts to ensure that the rich Turkish family tradition of wedding dowries is not forgotten and that it is passed down as a valuable legacy to future generations.

She will host a program titled "Bride Treasures: A Journey through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries," at the Turkish House in New York, the headquarters of Türkiye's diplomatic presence in the city.

Erdoğan, who has long-standing ties with the African continent and continues her efforts to promote the continent's culinary culture, will meet with her counterparts at a program titled "Flavors of Africa: A Celebration of Culture, Cuisine, and Friendship," also to be held at the Turkish House.

Erdoğan has also led collaborations related to the "protective family" model, which has drawn praise from many countries, especially Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

She will also participate in a program on the model at the headquarters of UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund.

Erdoğan, whose Zero Waste Project has gained worldwide acclaim and received international awards, has consistently called for action against the effects of climate change and environmental pollution.

She is also expected to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Following meetings and discussions, the spouses of leaders and senior representatives of countries are expected to sign a Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration led by Erdoğan.

In 2022, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on the zero-waste initiative presented by Türkiye, declaring March 30 International Day of Zero Waste.









