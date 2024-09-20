Washington: War between Israel, Hezbollah 'not inevitable'

The US government says a war can be averted between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement despite recent mutual attacks, National Security Council Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Friday.



"We still believe that there is time and space for a diplomatic solution. We think that is the best way forward," Kirby said.



A war on the border between Israel and Lebanon is "not inevitable," he added. "We're going to continue to do everything we can to try to prevent it."



Kirby did not provide details on the latest Israeli attack in Lebanon's capital Beirut, saying that the Israeli army would comment on its operations.



He said he was not aware whether the US government had been informed in advance.



Despite worldwide calls for restraint, attacks continue between Israel and Lebanon's Shiite resistance movement Hezbollah, triggering fears of a wider conflagration in the region.



Regarding the war between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Kirby said Washington has not given up hope of reaching a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages.



"Nobody's giving up hope. Nobody's going to stop working towards this," Kirby said.











