"Those Who Dream of the Promised Land and Seek to Revive the Old Exploitation Mechanisms Are Disturbed by Us"

During a program held at Istanbul Atatürk Airport, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made significant statements regarding current events."Those who want to keep theturning' are troubled by Türkiye. Arms lobbies, chaos lobbies, and arms dealers who feed on tears ofare troubled' by growing," Turkish Presidentstressed in his speech on Friday.Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in his speech:

"Those who want to tear our state apart are disturbed by us. Those who dream of the Promised Land are disturbed by us. Those who want to revive the old exploitation mechanisms are disturbed by us. The arms lobbies, chaos lobbies, and blood merchants who feed on the tears of the oppressed are disturbed by us, by a growing and strengthening Türkiye. Just as our ancestors sacrificed their lives to make these lands a homeland, we will always fight to protect it as our homeland. We will not become complacent, and we will never lower our guard."

"825 Terrorists Neutralized"

"We have left no space for terrorist organizations to breathe, both within and outside our borders. I would like to share just this one figure: In 2024, 35,500 operations were conducted against bloodthirsty criminals, from the PKK to FETÖ, DHKP-C to Daesh. In these operations, 825 terrorists were neutralized, and 70 terrorist acts were prevented. Almost every day, we receive news of a high-ranking terrorist being eliminated. Nearly all of these operations are carried out with our own weapons and domestic and national technology. The highest level of security is ensured in every inch of our homeland."

"The Importance of Our Investments in Electronic Warfare Systems Has Been Understood"

"We are making every effort to reduce our dependency on foreign countries in the defense industry and to avoid being at the mercy of others in this field. We have once again seen how crucial this is with the cyber-terror attacks carried out against Lebanon. The importance of our projects for developing domestic and national software, our national technology initiative, and our investments in electronic warfare systems has thus been understood. We will continue our work until we achieve our goal of a fully independent Türkiye in the defense industry. Hopefully, we will accomplish this together with you. Our police, gendarmerie, military, intelligence, and security guards are relentlessly pursuing these criminal gangs and are dismantling their hideouts one by one. The same applies to gangs, mafias, organized crime networks, drug dealers, and human traffickers who have lost their humanity."