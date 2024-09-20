 Contact Us

Roman-era artifacts found in southeastern Türkiye

Pottery, columns, relics, and various architectural pieces found in the ancient city of Perre in Adıyaman province have been put on display.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 20.09.2024 17:48
Historical artifacts from the Roman period, which had gone missing after their initial discovery, have been found during field research in an ancient city in southeastern Türkiye.
