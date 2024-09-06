Türkiye, Egypt to strengthen bilateral, regional ties, says Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted Friday the strong commitment of Türkiye and Egypt to deepen their bilateral and regional relations.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Kosovo's Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz in Pristina, Fidan emphasized the mutual desire to unlock the full potential of the partnership between the two countries.

"Egypt and Türkiye have a strong will to realize the full potential of both countries, both in bilateral relations and regional affairs," Fidan said in response to a reporter's question.

He added that formalizing the relationship "within a more systematic framework" could serve as a model for the region.

Fidan's remarks follow Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's visit to the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday.











