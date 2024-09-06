Turkish FM Fidan meets with Kosovo president, prime minister in Pristina

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday met with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti in the capital Pristina, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Hakan Fidan's meetings with Osmani and Kurti took place in Kosova's capital Pristina, the ministry said in a statement on X.

In addition, Fidan "visited the NATO-led Kosova Force (KFOR) Headquarters in Pristina and received a briefing from Major General Özkan Ulutaş, the Commander of the KFOR mission," according to the statement.

Türkiye recognized Kosovo on February 18, 2008, just one day after it declared independence on February 17, 2008, making it one of the first countries to do so. Türkiye's Coordination Office in Pristina, operational since 1999, was upgraded to an embassy following Kosovo's independence.