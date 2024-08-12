Turkish FM receives Ethiopian, Somali counterparts in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday received his Ethiopian and Somali counterparts in the capital Ankara.

Hakan Fidan met with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie, and later with the Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X.

No further details were provided by the officials regarding the meetings.

Türkiye on Monday will host a second round of talks between the foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia in Ankara.

An initial round of direct talks between the foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia had taken place also in Ankara in early July.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1.

Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two countries in the Horn of Africa.