Putin holds talks with Syria’s president Bashar al-Assad in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Syria's Bashar al-Assad in the capital Moscow, said a statement by the Kremlin on Thursday.

The statement contained remarks by Putin ahead of their meeting held late Wednesday, during which the Russian president expressed that they have the opportunity to talk about the entire complex of their relations.

Expressing that the situation in the region "tends to worsen," Putin said there are a lot of promising directions with regards to the trade and economic ties between Russia and Syria.

No further information was given with regards to the details and results of the meeting.









