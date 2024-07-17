Egypt, France discuss international efforts to prevent escalation in Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed Tuesday on the need to intensify international efforts to prevent the Middle East region from falling into a new cycle of conflict.

In a phone call, the two leaders expressed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across various domains and exchanged views on regional and international issues, with a particular focus on developments in the Gaza Strip," the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

President Sisi highlighted "Egypt's ongoing mediation efforts to secure an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and facilitate the exchange of hostages between Israel and Hamas."

He also "emphasized the urgent need for sufficient humanitarian aid to alleviate the harsh conditions faced by Gaza's residents due to Israeli military operations."

Macron commended Egypt's persistent efforts since the crisis began.

Last week, Egypt hosted Israeli and US delegations to discuss unresolved points in the Gaza cease-fire agreement.

For months, the US, Qatar and Egypt have been mediating efforts to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas that would ensure a hostage exchange and a cease-fire in Gaza.

According to the statement, the two presidents agreed on the critical importance of intensifying joint international efforts to prevent further escalation and instability in the region.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 38,700 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









