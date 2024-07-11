US-UK relationship 'stronger than ever' British premier says during White House visit

The UK's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Wednesday that relations with the US are "stronger than ever now" as he met with President Joe Biden for an Oval Office sit-down.

"This special relationship is so important," Starmer said in brief remarks before reporters were ushered out of the room.

"It's forged in difficult circumstances, endured for so long, and stronger now than ever. So we're very pleased to be able to come so early, to recommit to NATO, to recommit to the special relationship, and to have the opportunity to discuss these affairs with you is really important for us," he added.

Biden said he views the UK as the "knot tying the transatlantic alliance together," describing the US and UK as "the best of allies," adding that he and Starmer have "a lot to discuss."

"You're seeking closer ties in Europe. That's good for all of us in the transatlantic alliance. I think it's a great idea that we're going to be working together," he said.

Later, White House issued a statement regarding the meeting, during which it said Biden congratulated Starmer on his appointment and noted the UK's role as a key US ally on a wide range of global issues.

"The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening U.S.-UK cooperation globally as they address shared challenges and opportunities," said the statement.

The leaders also "underscored their shared commitment to supporting Ukraine as it faces Russian aggression" and "discussed the importance of reaching a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that would release the hostages and lead to the end of the conflict, and reaffirmed their commitment to a two state solution," it added.

"They looked forward to working together to deepen U.S.-UK cooperation on economic and climate issues to build a more prosperous and resilient future for American and British people alike," said the statement.









