In a tit-for-tat move, Russia on Wednesday declared a diplomat of the Romanian embassy persona non grata.

The decision was conveyed to Romanian Ambassador Cristian Istrate, who was summoned, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This measure is a response to the previously unmotivated decision by the Romanian side to declare the diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest persona non grata," it said.

The Russian diplomat was expelled from Romania on May 24.