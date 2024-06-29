TÜRKIYES FOREIGN MINISTER MEETS WITH ALBANIAN, BOSNIAN, CROATIAN COUNTERPARTS

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday met with his Albanian, Bosnian, Croatian counterparts in Croatia.

Fidan and Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani came together in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministerial meeting of the Türkiye-Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia Trilateral Advisory Mechanism, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Following his meeting with Hasani, Fidan met with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic on the meeting's margins.

After his meeting with Konakovic, Fidan also came together with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman.

The officials did not provide further information regarding the meetings.

Fidan is in Croatia to participate in a Saturday meeting of the trilateral advisory mechanism between Türkiye and the Balkan nations of Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

He will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the visit, the ministry added.

















