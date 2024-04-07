Pope Francis calls on leaders to negotiate path to peace in Ukraine and Gaza

Pope Francis on Sunday urged political leaders to pause and make efforts to mediate and negotiate a path to peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Speaking during the Regina Coeli address, the pontiff invited the faithful not to fail in continuing to pray for peace.

"A just, lasting peace, especially for the tormented Ukraine and for Palestine and Israel," he said.

"May the spirit of the Risen Lord enlighten and sustain all those who work to decrease the tension, and encourage gestures that make negotiations possible," he added.

The pontiff has repeatedly appealed for the two conflicts to end, urging leaders to negotiate to end the violence.

On Wednesday, the pope renewed the appeal "for the exhausted and suffering civilian population to be allowed access to humanitarian aid and for the hostages to be released immediately."