North Korea says no interest in summit with Japan, rejects more talks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister said Tuesday Pyongyang would reject "any contact or negotiations" with Japan, just a day after she said Tokyo's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had requested a summit with her brother.

Published March 26,2024
North Korea said on Tuesday that having a summit with Japan is not in its interest and it will reject any further negotiations, state media KCNA said.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Japan had reached out and asked for what it called a summit without preconditions, which she said was welcomed if it was ready to "make a new start without being bound by the past."

"Japan has no courage at all to change history, promote regional peace and stability and take the first step toward a new relationship," she said in a statement released by KCNA.