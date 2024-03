China said Monday it supported a new draft resolution at the UN Security Council on an "immediate" ceasefire in Gaza, after it and Russia vetoed an earlier text proposed by the United States.

"China supports this draft resolution and commends Algeria and other Arab countries for their hard work in this regard," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, adding: "We hope the Security Council will pass it as soon as possible and send a strong signal for the cessation of hostilities."