China hopes relations improve 'no matter who' wins US election

China said Monday it hopes relations with the United States can improve whoever wins the presidential election in November.

Beijing and Washington have clashed in recent years on flashpoint issues from technology and trade to human rights, as well as over Taiwan and competing claims in the South China Sea.

Americans go to the polls this November in an election that will likely pit former leader Donald Trump against the sitting President Joe Biden for the keys to the White House.

"You mentioned the US presidential election, it is an internal affair of the United States," parliament spokesman Lou Qinjian told a press conference in response to a question about the vote.

"No matter who becomes the president, we hope that the United States can work in the same direction with China and work for a stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship," Lou said.

"To stabilise and improve China-US relations is something that everyone follows closely and expects to see, he said, adding: "China's position has been consistent."







