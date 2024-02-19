 Contact Us
Turkish President Erdoğan welcomes Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Ankara

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Ankara to hold discussions on all aspects of their countries' relationship. They also explored ways to strengthen their cooperation even more.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published February 19,2024
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday welcomed his visiting Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in the capital Ankara to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, as well as steps that can be taken to further enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Erdoğan welcomed Aliyev with an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Complex.

After a one-on-one meeting, Erdoğan and Aliyev will preside over the inter-delegation talks and hold a joint news conference.

The two sides will discuss bilateral relations as well as current regional and global developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Sunday.

Aliyev arrived in Türkiye late Sunday evening for a two-day official visit at the invitation of the Turkish president.

This is Aliyev's first foreign visit since his reelection earlier this month.