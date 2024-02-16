Turkish foreign minister, EU foreign policy chief discuss ties, Gaza in Germany

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday discussed Türkiye-EU relations during a meeting on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference.

Fidan underlined that there should be no distinction between Türkiye and other candidate countries in the EU, according to the diplomatic sources.

The discussion also touched upon the Gaza issue, with concerns raised about internal disagreements within the EU hindering support for Palestinians and the absence of mechanisms against Israel.

Regarding the Syrian conflict, Fidan and Borrell highlighted the importance of the Syrian regime's involvement in the political process.

- TURKISH, MOLDOVAN FOREIGN MINISTERS' MEETING

Fidan also met with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popsoi, as part of his visit to Germany for the Security Conference.

During the meeting, Fidan highlighted Ankara's support for Moldova's territorial integrity.

The two ministers explored prospects for future high-level visits and discussed Türkiye's contributions to Gagauzia.

Additionally, they delved into cooperation opportunities in economic relations, energy, education, and the defense industry.













