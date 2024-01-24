We have same approach with Erdoğan on Palestinian cause

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who paid official visit to Türkiye, at the Presidential Complex.

Following the meeting, the 8th Meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council was held with the participation of the two countries' delegations. Subsequently, a signing ceremony for various agreements took place.

Ten agreements were signed between Türkiye and Iran, covering areas such as energy, free zones, media, culture, mutual recognition of driver's licenses, and railway transportation.

During the press conference, Raisi made the following statements:

"We agree with President Erdoğan on the Palestinian cause and the need to grant the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Turkish people's stand against oppression and their support for the Palestinian cause are commendable.

We have had good relations with Türkiye for many years, and we aim to elevate these relations to even higher levels in the future."