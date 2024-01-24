ORBAN EXPRESSES HUNGARIAN SUPPORT FOR SWEDENS NATO MEMBERSHIP

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, expressed the government's support for Sweden's NATO membership.



Orban made a statement on social media platform X regarding his phone call with NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg. He said, "(During the phone call with Stoltenberg), I once again confirmed that the Hungarian government supports Sweden's NATO membership. I also emphasized that we will continue to urge the Hungarian National Assembly to vote in favor of Sweden's participation and finalize approval at the earliest opportunity."



Yesterday, Orban had announced on social media that he sent an invitation letter to his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson for negotiations on Sweden's NATO membership.



In response, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström stated in a press release, "I don't see a reason to negotiate at this point. Of course, we hope for Hungary to approve the membership as soon as possible."