Turkish top diplomat Fidan to attend UN Security Council meeting on Middle East

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday will participate in the UN Security Council meeting addressing "the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question," the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

During his visit to New York, Fidan is also set to hold bilateral meetings.

With the latest Palestinian casualties, the death toll from Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 25,105, with 62,681 others injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.