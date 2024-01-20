Turkish Vice President Cevdet hold talks with Somali president

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz held talks Friday with Somali President Hassan Sheikh in Uganda.

The two leaders discussed relations including security, trade as well as regional relations of mutual interest.

They reaffirmed their commitments to enhancing relations and emphasized the importance of uniting efforts to address shared challenges in the region.

The two countries have enjoyed cordial relations. Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan is the first non-African leader to visit Somalia following a devastating civil war for nearly two decades.

Türkiye started its largest overseas operation in Somalia with contributions from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

The organizations have provided emergency response, development projects and technology transfer, all of which reflect good diplomatic relations.

Türkiye has the largest embassy building in Africa in the capital, Mogadishu.













