Russia, Iran condemn strikes by US, UK in Yemen

Russia and Iran on Monday condemned strikes conducted by the US and the UK on targets belonging to the Houthi group in Yemen.

"The heads of foreign affairs departments strongly condemned the massive strikes undertaken by a group of countries led by the US and the UK on the territory of Yemen," said a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry following a phone call between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

On Saturday, the US renewed airstrikes in Sanaa, one day after attacks were carried out by Washington and London against targets in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.

After the attacks on Friday, which resulted in five deaths and six injuries among the Houthis, the group said that all American and British interests have become "legitimate targets" for its forces in response to their "direct and declared aggression" against Yemen.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

The Russian Foreign Ministry statement said that Lavrov and Amir-Abdollahian paid particular attention to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

"The ministers called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensuring unhindered humanitarian access to the enclave to provide urgent assistance to the affected civilian population," it added.

The statement also said that the two discussed the progress of preparations for a new interstate agreement between their countries and a number of practical issues regarding bilateral cooperation.











