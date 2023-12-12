GERMANYS SCHOLZ DISCUSSES GAZA WAR IN PHONE CALL WITH JORDANS KING

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Jordan's King Abdullah II have spoken about the war in Gaza in a phone call on Monday.



Scholz emphasised that Germany is "committed to the greatest possible protection of civilians and a substantial improvement and stabilization of the humanitarian situation of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in Berlin on Monday evening.



Scholz and King Abdullah II agreed that it was important to think about the future of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank after the end of the armed conflict, Hebestreit added.



A sustainable solution that allows Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security can only be found in a two-state solution, which would involve the creation of a Palestinian state, the spokesman wrote in a statement.











