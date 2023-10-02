ZELENSKIY, EUS VON DER LEYEN DISCUSS ALTERNATIVE GRAIN EXPORT CORRIDORS

 Contact Us
Zelenskiy, EU's von der Leyen discuss alternative grain export corridors

Russia in July quit a U.N.-backed deal which had enabled exports from Ukraine to sail from three approved Black Sea ports. Since then, Kyiv has launched what it calls a temporary humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea for exporting grain.

Published October 02,2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday discussed possible alternative "corridors" for exporting grain from Ukraine, Zelenskiy's office said.

Zelenskiy's office said that he and von der Leyen had also agreed to maintain "constructive dialogue" on efforts to lift grain export restrictions imposed by some of Ukraine's neighbouring states s.