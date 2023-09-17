North Korean leader departs Russia after completing 6-day visit

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un left Russia on Sunday after completing a crucial six-day visit, Russian media said.

Kim waved and saluted Russian officials as his armored train left the railway station in Russia's Far East city of Artyom, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Kim arrived in Russia on Tuesday at Vladimir Putin's invitation, and they held talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, amid reports of possible military cooperation between the two allies.

Kim's visit had "official" status, which was one of the highest categories in protocol practice.

This was Kim's longest overseas trip since taking power. The North Korean leader was in Russia for eight days, including travel time.

Russia is the first country that the North Korean leader has visited since early 2020, the start of the pandemic, during which the country's borders were closed.

Before that, he came to Russia in April 2019, and he and Putin held talks in Vladivostok, their first meeting.