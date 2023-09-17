Fidan discusses ties, grain deal, Cyprus with Irish counterpart in New York

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Micheal Martin, Ireland's minister for foreign affairs and defense, in New York on Sunday.

Fidan's first meeting on the margins of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly took place at Turkish House (Turkevi), said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"During the meeting, bilateral relations and mutual high-level visits, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue, and Türkiye-EU relations were discussed," the ministry said.