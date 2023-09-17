Fidan discusses ties, grain deal, Cyprus with Irish counterpart in New York

 Contact Us
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with Micheal Martin, Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense, in New York on Sunday. This encounter marked Fidan's first meeting during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly and took place at Turkish House (Turkevi), as announced by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on social media.

Published September 17,2023
"During the meeting, bilateral relations and mutual high-level visits, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue, and Türkiye-EU relations were discussed," the ministry said.