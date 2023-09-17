News Diplomacy Pyongyang and Moscow discuss grain, transport links - official

DPA DIPLOMACY Published September 17,2023

During North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un's unexpected visit to Russia, topics such as grain deliveries and strategically important infrastructure were discussed, said Moscow on Sunday.



The construction of a bridge over a border river and the revival of a railway line to a port were among the topics Kim and Russian officials spoke about, said the Russian Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Alexander Kozlov, on his Telegram channel.



Moscow and Pyongyang also reportedly mulled resuming regular air traffic between the two countries.



A government-level meeting is planned in Pyongyang in November.



Kim had also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his five-day trip through the country, expressing great interest in Russia's aerospace technology, said Kozlov.



Putin had mentioned the potential for expanding military-technical cooperation between the two powers.



Kim reportedly expressed his conviction for a Russian victory in Ukraine at the meeting.



North Korea's supreme leader spent six days in Russia. Kremlin watchers strongly suspect Putin asked Kim for weapons assistance - specifically artillery shells and anti-tank weapons - to continue his war against Ukraine. In return, Russia would send Pyongyang modern Russian military technology.



The North Korean dictator is specifically interested in missile and nuclear technology - even though Putin stressed that Russia would abide by the UN Security Council sanctions that remain in place.



No military agreement was officially announced, however.



Kim very rarely leaves North Korea and when he does, he travels by armoured train. Kim left Russia on Sunday, boarding his special train in the city of Artyom, located north of the port of Vladivostok, and embarking on the long trip home, state-run Russian media reported earlier.



A video showed Kim being seen off with the national anthems of both North Korea and Russia. From the Artyom station it is about 250 kilometres south to the border.



During his visit, Kim had toured Russia's Far East and was shown defence plants and military facilities. In Komsomolsk-on-Amur he toured aircraft factories and saw Russia's newest fighter jet, the Su-57, up close.



In the Primorye region around Vladivostok, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu showed him the hypersonic Kinzhal missile and a frigate with the Pacific Fleet.









