Death toll in devastating Libya floods climbs to 3,283 - minister

In the midst of the uncertainty surrounding the casualty count resulting from the devastating floods in Libya, the health minister of the eastern government announced on Sunday that the death toll has now risen to 3,283.

Published September 17,2023

Amid confusion over the death toll in Libya's devastating floods, the eastern government's health minister said Sunday that the number of dead has climbed to 3,283.



Othman Abdel Jalil, the health minister in the one of Libya's rival governments, reiterated his call to the media to follow the official numbers which are given daily by the health ministry.



"We regret that we saw a lot of statements being made by local officials and some came from international sides during which they gave numbers which can cause panic among the people," the official told a press conference.



He stressed that he is not downplaying the "tragedy."



"We know there is a lot of missing and the rescue mission is still ongoing, but we have to deal with this tragedy realistically," he added, promising the Libyan people that they would be transparent.











