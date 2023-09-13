Sudan’s al-Burhan embarks on official visit to Türkiye

The Head of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan embarked on an official visit to Türkiye on Wednesday.

Al-Burhan will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern, the Sovereign Council said in a statement.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation composed of Foreign Minister Ali al-Sadiq, intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal and Director General of the Defense Industries Corporation Lt. Gen. Mirghani Idris Suleiman.

The visit is the fifth foreign trip by al-Burhan, who is Sudan's army chief, since a war erupted between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in April. He had previously visited Egypt, South Sudan, Qatar, and Eritrea.

Since the beginning of the war between the RSF and the Sudanese army, thousands have been killed and more than seven million displaced, especially in Khartoum and Darfur state, according to UN figures.







