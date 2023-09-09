Turkish, Emirati leaders meet in New Delhi for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday met in New Delhi, India for talks.

The closed-door meeting came on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in the Indian capital.

Although Abu Dhabi is not a member of the G-20, term president India also invited the leaders of Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Egypt, Mauritius, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE to attend the summit.

In July, Erdoğan visited the UAE as part of his three-nation Gulf tour to strengthen regional ties.













