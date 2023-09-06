Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan calls for collective action to end Ukraine war

In a video message to the "Leader Wives Summit" held in Kyiv, Ukraine, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan emphasized the devastating effects of war and the importance of stopping conflicts.

She highlighted that more than 8 million Ukrainians had been forced to flee their homes to escape death and destruction, leaving behind their families and belongings.



Erdoğan stressed the need for collective responsibility in ending the war in Ukraine and mentioned the significant impact of conflicts on women and children, especially their mental health.

Erdoğan also mentioned Türkiye's efforts to assist Ukraine during the conflict, including providing humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and financial assistance. She also discussed cooperation projects for vulnerable groups, such as family reunification, sports, culture, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Erdoğan concluded her message by calling for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.







