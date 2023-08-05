Erdoğan holds virtual meeting with Malaysian PM Enver Ibrahim to discuss bilateral ties

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently engaged in a significant video conference dialogue with Malaysian Prime Minister Enver Ibrahim.

During this productive meeting, President Erdoğan conveyed his intention to promptly accept an invitation from Prime Minister Ibrahim and pay an official visit to Malaysia at the earliest available opportunity.



With a focus on the enduring and multifaceted relationship between Türkiye and Malaysia, President Erdoğan highlighted the considerable progress achieved through their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Erdoğan also voiced appreciation for the endorsement granted by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to establish a Trade Office in Malaysia.



Emphasizing the burgeoning significance of their defense industry collaboration, President Erdoğan expressed his aspiration to swiftly finalize a memorandum of understanding that addresses Malaysia's requirements in this domain.



Recognizing the imperative of a united and resolute stance against attacks on the Qur'an, President Erdoğan underscored the significance of the decisions made during the Extraordinary Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in this context.



In addition, President Erdoğan underscored the critical importance of designating FETO as a terrorist organization in Malaysia. He conveyed Türkiye 's expectation of unwavering support from Prime Minister İbrahim on this critical matter.







