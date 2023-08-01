Turkish VP Yılmaz to visit Pakistan to attend launching ceremony of PNS TARIQ

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz will visit Pakistan on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. He will attend the launching ceremony of PNS TARIQ, the fourth ship of the Pakistan MİLGEM Project, at Karachi Shipyard with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The PN MİLGEM ships are state-of-the-art corvettes that were built simultaneously in Türkiye and Pakistan for the Pakistan Navy. They have long-range effective sensor and weapon systems, low radar cross-sectional area, and low acoustic signature, making them highly reliable and capable of deterrence.

The contract for the sale of the four PN MİLGEM corvettes to the Pakistan Navy was signed in September 2018. At the time, it was the largest export project in Turkey's defense industry.

During his visit, Vice President Yılmaz will also hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Sharif and other Pakistani officials. He will discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Pakistan.

The visit is a sign of the strong and growing ties between the two countries. It is also a testament to the success of the PN MİLGEM Project, which has helped to enhance the maritime capabilities of the Pakistan Navy.



