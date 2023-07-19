China and Russia strengthen military ties post-Ukraine war

Following the Ukraine war, China and Russia, who have grown even closer, are also expanding their military cooperation.

The two countries are demonstrating their strength to the West and allies with their largest joint air and naval exercise near Japan.

The largest joint air and naval exercise organized by Beijing and Moscow is ongoing.

The two countries chose the Sea of Japan as the exercise area. The exercise is named "Northern/Interaction 2023."

The duration of the exercise, which involves a large number of naval and air assets from both countries, is not specified.

An analysis in the Financial Times emphasized the significance of the exercise taking place in the region that separates Japan from the Russian and Korean peninsulas.

The analysis argued that Beijing and Moscow are using their deepening military partnership as a show of force against other countries.

In early June, military officials from both countries discussed the regular conduct of joint exercises and patrols.

Japan and Taiwan are concerned about these exercises turning into regular military patrols.

Tokyo's concerns were also reflected in the "National Security Strategy" document adopted in December.