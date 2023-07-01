Türkiye assumes presidency of Black Sea Economic Cooperation organization

Türkiye has assumed the six-month rotating presidency of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) organization, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Türkiye is taking over the chairmanship of @BSECorg on the centennial of our Republic," the ministry said on Twitter.

"Our preparations are in place for an active Chairmanship that will contribute to the much-needed peace, stability, and welfare in the wider Black Sea region," it added.

"Innovative Technological Partnership: The Role of Start-Ups," is the motto chosen by the Turkish chairmanship for its presidential tenure.

Serbia was holding the chairmanship since Jan. 1.

Headquartered in Istanbul, the BSEC was established in 1992 with the aim of acting in a spirit of friendship and good neighborliness and enhancing mutual respect and confidence, dialogue, and cooperation among its members.

The group has 13 members: Türkiye, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Serbia, and Ukraine.