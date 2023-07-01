Turkish FM, Saudi counterpart discuss burning of Quran in Sweden

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed over phone with Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud a range of issues, including the burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden this week, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry in a statement said the two talked about preparations for the extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's executive committee to discuss the consequences of the desecration. The meeting will be held in Jeddah on Sunday.

The ministers also touched upon the need to combat Islamophobia, and issues of regional cooperation.

There has been widespread outrage and condemnation in the Islamic world since a person identified as Salwan Momika burned a copy of the Muslim holy book under police protection in front of a Stockholm mosque on Wednesday.

The act was timed to coincide with Eid al-Adha, one of the major Islamic religious festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide.