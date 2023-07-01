Police shooting of 17-year-old driver reignites debate on police violence and racial issues in France

Protests in France following the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver have once again brought attention to police violence and racial issues, according to human rights advocates and a policing expert.



The incident, involving a teenager identified as Nahel, has similarities to cases of people of colour being killed during traffic stops in the United States.



The protests, reminiscent of the demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality sparked by George Floyd's murder in 2020, erupted after a viral video showed two officers leaning into the driver's side window before one of them fired a gun as the driver sped away.



The outpouring of anger over the shooting reflects an increase in deadly encounters between police and citizens, as well as longstanding tensions between law enforcement and young individuals, particularly people of color, in disadvantaged neighborhoods.



Jacques de Maillard, a political science professor and co-editor of "Policing in France," emphasizes the need for the French national police to take these issues seriously and address them peacefully and over the long term.



The French government deployed 40,000 officers in response to the protests, which resulted in over 875 arrests and the injury of at least 200 police officers.



The unrest, now in its third night, has highlighted structural tensions and unease between the police and young men in impoverished neighborhoods. While deadly shootings are less common in France compared to the United States, deaths involving the police have previously sparked riots and public outrage.



Calls are being made to reevaluate laws that allow police to shoot at vehicles, as these incidents have disproportionately affected Black and Arab individuals.



The reaction of law enforcement to the protests has faced criticism for its heavy-handed approach, reminiscent of past instances where French police have been accused of using excessive force against demonstrators.



Human rights advocates, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, have called for authorities to ensure that the use of force during demonstrations adheres to principles such as proportionality, non-discrimination, and accountability.



Discussing race in France is challenging due to the country's doctrine of colourblind universalism, but the recent protests reflect not only the response to a single act of police violence but also the daily stigmatization faced by young Black and North African men, many of whom are descendants of immigrants.



While the racial dimension is implicit rather than explicit in France, it plays a significant role in the outrage surrounding Nahel's death.



Calls are being made to address the deep-rooted issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement and to improve the training of police officers in order to promote justice and address feelings of injustice.







