News Diplomacy Erdoğan offers condolences to Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif over migrant boat disaster

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to express his condolences for the loss of lives in the migrant boat disaster.

The Directorate of Communications announced the conversation and stated that President Erdoğan expressed his deep regret for the incident and conveyed his sympathy and shared the pain of the Pakistani people.









